WATCH LIVE: Gov. Northam announces ninth case of coronavirus in Virginia

Northam announces additional coronavirus case, bringing total to 9
RICHMOND, Va. – UPDATE
Gov. Northam announced that there are nine cases of coronavirus in Virginia during a Wednesday morning press conference, and he said to “expect more.”
Officials say the ninth person is from Hanover County and had traveled to an area with a Level 3 advisory.
Gov. Ralph Northam is set to give an update on the coronavirus in Virginia at 10 a.m.
As of March 10, there are 8 people in the commonwealth who have tested positive for COVID-19. To read more about each case, click here.
As a doctor, I know that being prepared and taking basic health precautions can make a big difference. I will hold a press conference tomorrow at 10:00 AM to share the latest updates on our ongoing, statewide efforts to respond to #COVID19. Tune it at https://t.co/SNdePsaKTG.— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) March 10, 2020
