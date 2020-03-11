WATCH LIVE: Gov. Northam announces ninth case of coronavirus in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – UPDATE

Gov. Northam announced that there are nine cases of coronavirus in Virginia during a Wednesday morning press conference, and he said to “expect more.”

Officials say the ninth person is from Hanover County and had traveled to an area with a Level 3 advisory.

ORIGINAL

Gov. Ralph Northam is set to give an update on the coronavirus in Virginia at 10 a.m.

As of March 10, there are 8 people in the commonwealth who have tested positive for COVID-19. To read more about each case, click here.