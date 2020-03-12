Rockingham County hospital sees ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus case
It’s not clear if this is a new case or among Virginia’s 17 cases
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. – We’re learning more about where the coronavirus is being found in Virignia.
Sentara RMH in Rockingham County announced on Thursday a patient has tested ‘presumptive positive’ for the coronavirus.
The hospital didn’t make it clear if this was a new case, or among Virginia’s 17 cases thus far.
“Presumptively positive” means the case is pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
