Rockingham County hospital sees ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus case

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. – We’re learning more about where the coronavirus is being found in Virignia.

Sentara RMH in Rockingham County announced on Thursday a patient has tested ‘presumptive positive’ for the coronavirus.

The hospital didn’t make it clear if this was a new case, or among Virginia’s 17 cases thus far.

“Presumptively positive” means the case is pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.