6 new coronavirus cases in Virginia, now 52 total cases

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 52 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 16, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That an increase from 46 as of Monday morning. That 46 number includes the case announced in Charlottesville.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Here’s a breakdown of the six new cases announced Monday afternoon:

Two in James City County

One in Arlington County

One in Chesterfield County

One in York County

One in Stafford County

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).