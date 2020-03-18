10 new coronavirus cases in Virginia, now 77 total cases

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 77 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 18, according to Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver.

Here’s a breakdown of the 10 new cases:

Three in Richmond, which are the city’s first cases

Two in Fairfax County

One in James City County

One in Arlington County

One in Chesterfield County

One in Stafford County

One in Charles City County, the county’s first cases

There are 65 tests being run at the state lab right now, according to Oliver.

Wednesday’s 77 cases marks an increase from 67 on Tuesday and 52 on Monday.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).