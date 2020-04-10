Virginia sees 467 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 4,509 statewide

Published: April 10, 2020, 8:58 am Updated: April 10, 2020, 9:53 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 4,509 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 10.

Friday’s total of 4,509 cases marks an increase from 4,042 on Thursday, 3,645 on Wednesday, 3,333 on Tuesday, 2,878 on Monday, 2,637 on Sunday, 2,407 on Saturday, 2,012 on Friday and 1,710 on Thursday.

Two localities are reporting their first cases:

Fairfax City

Scott County

Here is a breakdown of the 467 new cases in Virginia:

87 new cases in Fairfax County

38 new cases in Prince William County

32 new cases in Arlington County

23 new cases in Henrico County

23 new cases in Mecklenburg County

21 new cases in Chesterfield County

18 new cases in Harrisonburg

16 new cases in Loudon County

13 new cases in Richmond City

10 new cases in Hampton

Nine new cases in Hampton

Eight new cases in Chesapeake

Eight new cases in Frederick County

Seven new cases in Spotsylvania County

Six new cases in Lynchburg

Six new cases in Stafford County

Five new cases in Orange County

Five new cases in Virginia Beach

Four new cases in Manassas City

Four new cases in Newport News

Four new cases in Norfolk

Four new cases in Portsmouth

Four new cases in Roanoke County

Four new cases in Suffolk

Three new cases in Bedford County

Three new cases in Botetourt County

Three new cases in Campbell County

Three new cases in Fauquier County

Three new cases in Louisa County

Three new cases in Scott County

Three new cases in Westmoreland

Three new cases Wise County

Two new cases in Augusta County

Two new cases in Caroline County

Two new cases in Charles City County

Two new cases in Colonial Heights

Two new cases in Cumberland County

Two new cases in Gloucester County

Two new cases in Goochland County

Two new cases in Hanover County

Two new cases in James City County

Two new cases in Manassas Park

Two new cases in New Kent County

Two new cases in Northampton County

Two new cases in Prince Edward County

Two new cases in Richmond County

Two new cases in Sussex County

Two new cases in Washington County

Two new cases in Waynesboro

One new case in Accomack County

One new case in Amelia County

One new case in Appomattox

One new case in Brunswick County

One new case in Buckingham County

One new case in Charlotte County

One new case in Charlottesville

One new case in Culpeper County

One new case in Danville

One new case in Dinwiddie

One new case in Fairfax City

One new case in Greensville County

One new case in Halifax County

One new case in Hopewell

One new case in King George County

One new case in Middlesex

One new case in Montgomery County

One new case in Nelson County

One new case in Petersburg

One new case in Poquoson

One new case in Prince George County

One new case in Pulaski County

One new case in Roanoke City

One new case Smyth County

One new case in Warren County

One new case in Wythe County

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Friday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 35,459 people have been tested.