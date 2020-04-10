Virginia sees 467 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 4,509 statewide
121 deaths reported across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 4,509 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 10.
Friday’s total of 4,509 cases marks an increase from 4,042 on Thursday, 3,645 on Wednesday, 3,333 on Tuesday, 2,878 on Monday, 2,637 on Sunday, 2,407 on Saturday, 2,012 on Friday and 1,710 on Thursday.
Two localities are reporting their first cases:
- Fairfax City
- Scott County
Here is a breakdown of the 467 new cases in Virginia:
- 87 new cases in Fairfax County
- 38 new cases in Prince William County
- 32 new cases in Arlington County
- 23 new cases in Henrico County
- 23 new cases in Mecklenburg County
- 21 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 18 new cases in Harrisonburg
- 16 new cases in Loudon County
- 13 new cases in Richmond City
- 10 new cases in Hampton
- Eight new cases in Chesapeake
- Eight new cases in Frederick County
- Seven new cases in Spotsylvania County
- Six new cases in Lynchburg
- Six new cases in Stafford County
- Five new cases in Orange County
- Five new cases in Virginia Beach
- Four new cases in Manassas City
- Four new cases in Newport News
- Four new cases in Norfolk
- Four new cases in Portsmouth
- Four new cases in Roanoke County
- Four new cases in Suffolk
- Three new cases in Bedford County
- Three new cases in Botetourt County
- Three new cases in Campbell County
- Three new cases in Fauquier County
- Three new cases in Louisa County
- Three new cases in Scott County
- Three new cases in Westmoreland
- Three new cases Wise County
- Two new cases in Augusta County
- Two new cases in Caroline County
- Two new cases in Charles City County
- Two new cases in Colonial Heights
- Two new cases in Cumberland County
- Two new cases in Gloucester County
- Two new cases in Goochland County
- Two new cases in Hanover County
- Two new cases in James City County
- Two new cases in Manassas Park
- Two new cases in New Kent County
- Two new cases in Northampton County
- Two new cases in Prince Edward County
- Two new cases in Richmond County
- Two new cases in Sussex County
- Two new cases in Washington County
- Two new cases in Waynesboro
- One new case in Accomack County
- One new case in Amelia County
- One new case in Appomattox
- One new case in Brunswick County
- One new case in Buckingham County
- One new case in Charlotte County
- One new case in Charlottesville
- One new case in Culpeper County
- One new case in Danville
- One new case in Dinwiddie
- One new case in Fairfax City
- One new case in Greensville County
- One new case in Halifax County
- One new case in Hopewell
- One new case in King George County
- One new case in Middlesex
- One new case in Montgomery County
- One new case in Nelson County
- One new case in Petersburg
- One new case in Poquoson
- One new case in Prince George County
- One new case in Pulaski County
- One new case in Roanoke City
- One new case Smyth County
- One new case in Warren County
- One new case in Wythe County
These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Friday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 35,459 people have been tested.
