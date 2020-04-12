Virginia sees 197 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 5,274 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 5,274 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 12.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department

Sunday’s total of 5,274 cases marks an increase from 5,077 on Saturday, 4,509 on Friday, 4,042 on Thursday, 3,645 on Wednesday, 3,333 on Tuesday, 2,878 on Monday and 2,637 on Sunday.

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Sunday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 39,985 people have been tested.