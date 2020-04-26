Virginia sees 772 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 12,366 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – Starting April 21, VDH began counting probable cases in addition to coronavirus cases confirmed by testing.

Saturday’s total of 12,366 marks an increase of 772 from Friday’s total of 11,594 cases, 10,998 on Thursday, 10,266 on Wednesday, 9,630 on Tuesday, 8,990 on Monday, 8,537 on Sunday, 8,053 last Saturday and 7,491 last Friday.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 72,178 people have been tested.