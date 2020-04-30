Virginia sees 885 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 15,846 statewide

Published: April 30, 2020, 9:40 am Updated: April 30, 2020, 9:59 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 15,846 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 30.

Starting April 21, VDH began counting probable cases in addition to coronavirus cases confirmed by testing.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Thursday’s total of 15,846 cases marks an increase from 14,961 on Wednesday, 14,339 on Tuesday, 13,535 on Monday, 12,970 on Sunday, 12,366 on Saturday and 11,594 on Friday.

Here is a breakdown of the 885 new cases in Virginia:

163 new cases in Fairfax County

118 new cases in Prince William County

55 new cases in Arlington County

54 new cases in Alexandria

35 new cases in Accomack County

30 new cases in Chesterfield County and Henrico County

28 new cases in Northampton County

22 new cases in Albemarle County

20 new cases in Rockingham County, Manassas City and Virginia Beach

19 new cases in Loudoun County

16 new cases in Richmond City and Roanoke City

15 new cases in Harrisonburg, Suffolk County and Stafford County

13 new cases in Shenandoah County

12 new cases in Culpeper County and Spotsylvania County

10 new cases in Chesapeake, Salem and Southampton county

9 new cases in Page County

8 new cases in Portsmouth

6 new cases in Norfolk and Hampton

5 new cases in Fredericksburg, Colonial Heights and Hanover County

4 new cases in Frederick County, Charlottesville City, Orange County, Roanoke County, Newport News and Middlesex County

3 new cases in Buckingham County, Isle of Wight County, James City County, Bedford County and Prince Edward County

2 new cases in Fauquier County, Augusta County, Goochland County, King George County, Rappahannock County, Cumberland County, Caroline County, Louisa County, Carroll County and Appomattox County

1 new case in Richmond County, Manassas Park, Warren County, Winchester, Franklin City, Grayson County, York County, Greensville County, Montgomery County, Emporia, Sussex County, Dinwiddie County, Lynchburg, Essex County, Halifax County, Danville, Lancaster County, Craig County, Rockbridge County, Buena Vista, Nelson County Amherst County, Pittsylvania County, Northumberland County and Powhatan County

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 90,843 people have been tested.