Busch Gardens extending memberships, annual passes this season

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens fans, have no fear!

The Williamsburg amusement park announced Monday that all memberships and annual passes will be automatically extended for as long as the current temporary closure lasts.

In addition to the extensions, Busch Gardens has granted complimentary membership tier upgrades for all active members for the rest of 2020.

Busch Gardens has not yet announced a date to reopen.

Click here for more details about memberships and annual passes.