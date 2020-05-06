Here’s why Virginia’s coronavirus numbers have not been released

Published: May 6, 2020, 10:46 am Updated: May 6, 2020, 11:01 am

RICHMOND, Va. – Health officials say an error overnight is to blame for the delayed release of Wednesday’s updated coronavirus numbers in the commonwealth.

The number of cases, deaths, hospitalizations and more have been posted daily around 9 a.m., but no later than 10 a.m., on the Virginia Department of Health website since the coronavirus pandemic hit Virginia. That didn’t happen Wednesday.

Below is a statement from the Virginia Department of Health:

“The overnight process to compile all of the investigation and laboratory report data experienced a technical error that has resulted in information being unavailable for reporting. VDH is working to resolve the error, and will update information as soon as possible.”

When the updated numbers are available, you can find them online and on-air.