Renewal deadline extended for Virginia licenses, ID cards, vehicle registration

Published: May 29, 2020, 11:04 am Updated: May 29, 2020, 11:15 am

RICHMOND, Va. – The renewal deadline for licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations set to expire during the coronavirus pandemic has been extended.

Here’s how long each deadline has been extended by:

Licenses and ID cards due for renewal on or before July 31: 90-day extension (not to exceed Aug. 31)

Vehicle registrations due for renewal in March through May: 90-day extension

Vehicle registrations due for renewal in June: 60-day extension

Vehicle registrations due for renewal in July: 30-day extension

Certain DMV offices in norther Virginia and the Richmond area will also start opening for appointments only. To learn more, click here.