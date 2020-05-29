Renewal deadline extended for Virginia licenses, ID cards, vehicle registration
RICHMOND, Va. – The renewal deadline for licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations set to expire during the coronavirus pandemic has been extended.
Here’s how long each deadline has been extended by:
- Licenses and ID cards due for renewal on or before July 31: 90-day extension (not to exceed Aug. 31)
- Vehicle registrations due for renewal in March through May: 90-day extension
- Vehicle registrations due for renewal in June: 60-day extension
- Vehicle registrations due for renewal in July: 30-day extension
Certain DMV offices in norther Virginia and the Richmond area will also start opening for appointments only. To learn more, click here.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.