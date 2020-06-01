64ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Virginia

At least two dozen people arrested for violating Richmond curfew

Curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Richmond, Arrests, Curfew, Protests
A protester tosses a smoke bomb towards police during a third night of unrest Sunday May 31, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Gov. Ralph Northam issued a curfew for this evening. The smoke bomb was ignited by a protester. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
A protester tosses a smoke bomb towards police during a third night of unrest Sunday May 31, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Gov. Ralph Northam issued a curfew for this evening. The smoke bomb was ignited by a protester. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have arrested individuals who violated the newly imposed curfew in Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam authorized a curfew for the city that began tonight and will last until June 3, going from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

While curfew is in effect, people must remain in their homes and may only leave to seek emergency services or travel to/from home, work, or places of worship.

As of about 9:45 p.m., police said that they’ve arrested about two dozen people who were part of a large group of protesters.

Police later added that additional arrests have been made and a final number should be available Sunday night.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: