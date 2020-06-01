At least two dozen people arrested for violating Richmond curfew

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have arrested individuals who violated the newly imposed curfew in Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam authorized a curfew for the city that began tonight and will last until June 3, going from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

While curfew is in effect, people must remain in their homes and may only leave to seek emergency services or travel to/from home, work, or places of worship.

As of about 9:45 p.m., police said that they’ve arrested about two dozen people who were part of a large group of protesters.

A large group of protestors are in violation of tonight’s curfew in Richmond. Arrests have begun. Approximately two dozen people are in custody. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 1, 2020

Police later added that additional arrests have been made and a final number should be available Sunday night.