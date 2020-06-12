Virginia launches new website to help job seekers

RICHMOND, Va. – Those out of work and looking for a job have a new place to turn.

On Friday, Virginia Gov. Northam announced the new Virginia Career Works Referral Portal, which is, “designed to streamline intake processes across state agencies and connect individuals with training, certification, education, and employment services to help them find a job or advance a career path.”

“Workers and families across Virginia are experiencing tremendous financial pain, as well as coping, in many cases, with the devastation of getting sick or losing a loved one to COVID-19,” said Northam. “This ongoing health crisis requires our government systems to respond faster and with more flexibility than ever before. This strategic investment in our workforce technology infrastructure puts the Commonwealth is in a stronger position to help Virginians get back on their feet and overcome these unprecedented challenges.”

Along with the portal is a new Virginia Career Works Dashboard , which makes information about the state’s labor market and workforce system more accessible to workers, businesses and policymakers.

A guide to navigating the Portal and creating an account can be found here.