Judge denies attempt to block Virginia’s new one-handgun-a-month sales law

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia’s new handgun sales law will be going into effect as planned.

On Thursday, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced that a judge has denied the gun lobby’s attempt to block the one-handgun-a-month law.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League, Gun Owners of America and Gun Owners Foundation are among plaintiffs in the lawsuit that was filed.

Herring called it, “a huge win for public safety,” in a tweet and continued, saying, “Proud we could successfully defend this commonsense law to reduce gun trafficking and keep Virginians safe.”

🚨BREAKING🚨

A judge has DENIED the gun lobby’s attempt to block the one-handgun-a-month law. A huge win for public safety. Proud we could successfully defend this commonsense law to reduce gun trafficking and keep Virginians safe. — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) June 25, 2020

The General Assembly passed the bill, along with other gun control measures, in April and Gov. Ralph Northam promptly signed it into law.