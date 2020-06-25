84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Virginia

Judge denies attempt to block Virginia’s new one-handgun-a-month sales law

Ban takes effect on July 1

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Second Amendment, Guns, Virginia, Mark Herring
Gov. Northam signs new gun control measures into law
Gov. Northam signs new gun control measures into law

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia’s new handgun sales law will be going into effect as planned.

On Thursday, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced that a judge has denied the gun lobby’s attempt to block the one-handgun-a-month law.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League, Gun Owners of America and Gun Owners Foundation are among plaintiffs in the lawsuit that was filed.

Herring called it, “a huge win for public safety,” in a tweet and continued, saying, “Proud we could successfully defend this commonsense law to reduce gun trafficking and keep Virginians safe.”

The General Assembly passed the bill, along with other gun control measures, in April and Gov. Ralph Northam promptly signed it into law.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: