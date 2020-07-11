Virginia sees 851 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 69,782 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 69,782 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of July 11.

Saturday’s total of 69,782 marks an increase from Friday’s total of 68,931 cases.

As of Satuday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 866,257 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.