Virginia sees 1,217 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 118,809 statewide

Published: August 29, 2020, 10:32 am Updated: August 29, 2020, 11:20 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of August 29, Virginia is now reporting 118,809 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Saturday’s total of 118,809 marks an increase from Friday’s total of 117,592 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s 1,217 new cases:

108 new cases in Fairfax County

74 new cases in Prince William County

57 new cases in Newport News

52 new cases in Radford

51 new cases in Chesapeake

46 new cases in Loudoun County

43 new cases in Henrico County

42 new cases in Virginia Beach

39 new cases in Chesterfield County

37 new cases in Harrisonburg

36 new cases in Richmond and Greensville County

32 new cases in Lynchburg

26 new cases in Henry County

25 new cases in Charlottesville

22 new cases in Montgomery County

21 new cases in Arlington County and Stafford County

20 new cases in Albemarle County

19 new cases in Isle of Wight County

17 new cases in Suffolk

13 new cases in Danville and Prince George County

12 new cases in Portsmouth, Spotsylvania County, Rockingham County and Washington County

11 new cases in Hanover County and Franklin

10 new cases in Hampton, Prince Edward County and Fairfax

9 new cases in Pittsylvania County and Martinsville

8 new cases in Manassas, James City County and Floyd County

7 new cases in Bedford County, Smyth County, Roanoke, Petersburg, Culpeper County, Augusta County and York County

6 new cases in Norfolk, Alexandria, Fauquier County, Appomattox County, Lee County, Patrick County and Carroll County

5 new cases in Amherst County, Louisa County, Mecklenburg County, Wythe County, Essex County, Grayson County, Williamsburg, Frederick County and Winchester

4 new cases in Nottoway County, Pulaski County, Fredericksburg, Hopewell, Southampton County, Giles County, Bland County, Charles City County and Wise County

3 new cases in Caroline County, Orange County, Manassas Park, Bristol, Goochland County and New Kent County

2 new cases in Dinwiddie County, Scott County, Campbell County, Russell County, Charlotte County, Halifax County, Tazewell County, Brunswick County, Accomack County, Powhatan County, Lancaster County, King William County, Surry County, Madison County, Emporia, Galax and Richmond County

1 new case in Sussex County, Dickenson County, Franklin County, Gloucester County, Salem, Shenandoah County, Clarke County, Poquoson, Waynesboro, Nelson County, Cumberland County, Northampton County, Northumberland County and Fluvanna County

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,678,614 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.