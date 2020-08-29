Virginia sees 1,217 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 118,809 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of August 29, Virginia is now reporting 118,809 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
Saturday’s total of 118,809 marks an increase from Friday’s total of 117,592 cases.
Here’s a breakdown of today’s 1,217 new cases:
- 108 new cases in Fairfax County
- 74 new cases in Prince William County
- 57 new cases in Newport News
- 52 new cases in Radford
- 51 new cases in Chesapeake
- 46 new cases in Loudoun County
- 43 new cases in Henrico County
- 42 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 39 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 37 new cases in Harrisonburg
- 36 new cases in Richmond and Greensville County
- 32 new cases in Lynchburg
- 26 new cases in Henry County
- 25 new cases in Charlottesville
- 22 new cases in Montgomery County
- 21 new cases in Arlington County and Stafford County
- 20 new cases in Albemarle County
- 19 new cases in Isle of Wight County
- 17 new cases in Suffolk
- 13 new cases in Danville and Prince George County
- 12 new cases in Portsmouth, Spotsylvania County, Rockingham County and Washington County
- 11 new cases in Hanover County and Franklin
- 10 new cases in Hampton, Prince Edward County and Fairfax
- 9 new cases in Pittsylvania County and Martinsville
- 8 new cases in Manassas, James City County and Floyd County
- 7 new cases in Bedford County, Smyth County, Roanoke, Petersburg, Culpeper County, Augusta County and York County
- 6 new cases in Norfolk, Alexandria, Fauquier County, Appomattox County, Lee County, Patrick County and Carroll County
- 5 new cases in Amherst County, Louisa County, Mecklenburg County, Wythe County, Essex County, Grayson County, Williamsburg, Frederick County and Winchester
- 4 new cases in Nottoway County, Pulaski County, Fredericksburg, Hopewell, Southampton County, Giles County, Bland County, Charles City County and Wise County
- 3 new cases in Caroline County, Orange County, Manassas Park, Bristol, Goochland County and New Kent County
- 2 new cases in Dinwiddie County, Scott County, Campbell County, Russell County, Charlotte County, Halifax County, Tazewell County, Brunswick County, Accomack County, Powhatan County, Lancaster County, King William County, Surry County, Madison County, Emporia, Galax and Richmond County
- 1 new case in Sussex County, Dickenson County, Franklin County, Gloucester County, Salem, Shenandoah County, Clarke County, Poquoson, Waynesboro, Nelson County, Cumberland County, Northampton County, Northumberland County and Fluvanna County
As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,678,614 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.