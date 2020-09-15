VDH issues warning after rabid raccoon found in Virginia city

Someone’s pet was exposed to a rabid raccoon on Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

On Friday, a raccoon found in Staunton, Virginia, was submitted for rabies testing after a suspected encounter with a pet.

The raccoon tested positive for rabies and while it no longer poses a threat, any person or animal that may have been exposed to the raccoon’s saliva would be considered a potential exposure and should receive medical evaluation.

Rabies is deadly to animals and humans once symptoms begin, but can be prevented in humans if they receive vaccine and medication soon after exposure.

VDH has this advice to help prevent the spread of rabies: