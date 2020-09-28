74ºF

Virginia

‘We’re on the mend’: Gov. Ralph Northam gives update after coronavirus diagnosis

Northam and his wife learned Friday, about their positive COVID-19 tests

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Ralph Northam, Coronavirus
Gov. Ralph Northam in a video message posted on Sept. 28, 2020, after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Gov. Ralph Northam in a video message posted on Sept. 28, 2020, after he tested positive for COVID-19. (Ralph Northam)

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam seems to be in good spirits as he and his wife remain in quarantine.

The governor and first lady announced Friday that they had tested positive for COVID-19. They were tested after a member of the executive mansion staff also had tested positive for the virus.

On Monday morning, Northam posted a video to social media giving a status update.

“I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of you across Virginia and this country for the well-wishes and prayers. We certainly appreciate that and that’s making us feel better. We’re, we’re on the mend. I feel good and our spirits are good and we continue to do the work of Virginia,” said Northam in the video.

In his tweet, the governor thanked his wife for filming the video and their dog, Pearl, for the cameo.

