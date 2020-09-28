‘We’re on the mend’: Gov. Ralph Northam gives update after coronavirus diagnosis

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam seems to be in good spirits as he and his wife remain in quarantine.

The governor and first lady announced Friday that they had tested positive for COVID-19. They were tested after a member of the executive mansion staff also had tested positive for the virus.

On Monday morning, Northam posted a video to social media giving a status update.

Just wanted to share a quick update on how @FirstLadyVA and I are doing. We thank our friends and fellow Virginians for the prayers and kind wishes, and we appreciate everyone continuing to take #COVID19 seriously. Grateful to Pam for the camerawork and to Pearl for the cameo! pic.twitter.com/zIzw7rR7X5 — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 28, 2020

“I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of you across Virginia and this country for the well-wishes and prayers. We certainly appreciate that and that’s making us feel better. We’re, we’re on the mend. I feel good and our spirits are good and we continue to do the work of Virginia,” said Northam in the video.

In his tweet, the governor thanked his wife for filming the video and their dog, Pearl, for the cameo.