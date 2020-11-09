Virginia Attorney General ready to defend the Affordable Care Act

ROANOKE, Va – Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is preparing to defend the Affordable Care Act as oral arguments are set to begin in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Herring said he has already defended the Affordable Care Act several times. and that it would be reckless to take away access to affordable health care for thousands of Virginians.

“For Southwest Virginia, right now COVID is beginning to spike and rural hospitals are struggling. This is no time for the Trump administration, the Supreme Court or the Department of Justice to be ripping health care away,” said Herring.

Herring said Republican lawmakers have not presented a plan to help cover health care for Virginians if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.