Facebook suspends Sen. Amanda Chase’s account after posting false claims

Virginia State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, listens to debate during the Senate session at the Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The Senate passed several gun related measures. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

UPDATE

Sen. Amanda Chase issued an official statement regarding Facebook suspending her account on Friday morning.

“Despite attempts by Facebook and the Virginia Democratic Party of Virginia to silence me both as a sitting senator and candidate for Governor because of my outspoken support for President Donald J Trump, they will not deter my enthusiasm, commitment or passion to ensure the people of Virginia have a committed representative who they can trust and who will fight for them,” Chase said.

The statement said she can’t post nor comment for 30 days as well as go live or advertise for 60 days. Chase said this hinders her from talking to Virginians during her gubernatorial campaign.

Facebook also removed two of her videos she took while at the “Stop the Steal” rally on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL STORY

Facebook has suspended the official account of Virginia State Senator and Republican candidate for Virginia Governor, Amanda Chase, for posting false theories and other disputed claims.

Chase posted on her personal account that her official account was suspended for 60 days.

[Facebook blocks Trump from using platform for ‘at least’ the rest of his term]

“Facebook continues to restrict free speech,” she wrote in her post. “We no longer have free speech here in America.”

Facebook continues to restrict free speech. Because what I have to say does not fit their narrative my Senator Amanda Chase page has been silenced for 60 days. We no longer have free speech here in America. Posted by Amanda Freeman Chase on Friday, January 8, 2021

She went to the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Wednesday and has been supporting false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

In a recent post on her official page, Chase claimed that Antifa members led the riots that led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol, saying: “Antifa is the culprit. Listen to Patriots who told them to stop.”

Facebook has since flagged that post as false information.