Attorney General Mark Herring looking to have Sen. Amanda Chase’s lawsuit dismissed

Virginia’s attorney general doesn’t feel a recent lawsuit filed by a Republican candidate for governor has merit to be heard in court.

On Monday, Mark Herring filed a motion to dismiss in Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase’s lawsuit seeking to overturn her censure by the Virginia Senate that occurred on January 27, 2021.

Her censure comes after her participation in events surrounding the insurrection at the United States Capitol, as well as her support for those who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Herring feels that the Virginia Senate, “acted entirely consistently with its own rules when considering and approving the resolution of censure,” according to his motion.

In talking with 10 News, Chase stood by her previous comments.

“I’m going to continue to speak the truth. I will continue to do so in a way that I feel helps people to listen. I don’t think I’ve said or misspoken,” said Chase, who represents Virginia’s 11th district.

Herring concludes his brief by saying, “[p]laintiff complains that, absent this litigation, she has ‘no remedy’ for her censure by the body of which she is a member…Because censure is fundamentally a political proceeding conducted by a legislative body, plaintiff’s remedy for any alleged wrongs must be a political one rather than ‘a public fight in a court of law.’ As the Supreme Court explained in a similar suit alleging legislative malfeasance, ‘[s]elf-discipline and the voters must be the ultimate reliance for discouraging or correcting [any] abuses.’”

Chase is one of many Republicans looking to represent the Republican Party of Virginia in this fall’s gubernatorial election.

Read Herring’s complete motion below: