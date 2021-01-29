Sen. Amanda Chase stands by comments after being censured by Virginia Senate

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The woman who was censured by the Virginia Senate is standing by her words.

The Democratic-controlled state Senate voted 24-9, rebuking Republican Senator Amanda Chase for what they call a “pattern of unacceptable conduct.”

The move comes after she voiced support for those who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Democratic Senator John Bell introduced the resolution against Chase.

But Chase believes the senate violated the first amendment.

“I’m going to continue to speak the truth. I will continue to do so in a way that I feel helps people to listen. I don’t think I’ve said or misspoken,” said Chase, who represents Virginia’s 11th district.

“Free speech is not absolute. We all have freedom of speech. We can’t yell ‘fire’ in a theater. We can’t make seditious comments or insightful comments. We can’t slander others. Many of the comments that Senator Chase made were in line with that,” said Bell, who represents Virginia’s 13th district.

Chase, who is also running for governor, says she plans to sue the Virginia Senate.