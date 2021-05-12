Here’s a breakdown of the $7.2 billion Virginia is set to receive in coronavirus recovery

The Treasury Department on Monday launched its $350 billion program to distribute aid to state and local governments, giving the U.S. economy an added boost as President Joe Biden sought to assure the country that stronger growth is coming.
The aid is part of Biden’s larger $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that became law in March. Administration officials said payments could begin to go out in the coming days to eligible governments, allowing state, local, territorial and tribal officials to offset the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came after the government reported Friday that just 266,000 jobs were added in April — a miss that the president felt obligated to address from the White House on Monday.
Out of that $1.9 trillion, Virginia is set to receive $7.2 billion from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, established by the American Rescue Plan.
Here’s a breakdown of how much each locality is slated to get:
- Accomack County: $6,277,004
- Albemarle County: $21,236,071
- Alexandria: $59,633,833
- Alleghany County: $2,886,381
- Amelia County: $2,553,262
- Amherst County: $6,138,901
- Appomattox County: $3,090,525
- Arlington County: $46,003,782
- Augusta County: $14,676,256
- Bath County: $805,506
- Bedford County: $15,344,241
- Blacksburg: $13,364,987
- Bland County: $1,219,816
- Botetourt County: $6,491,249
- Bristol: $10,027,374
- Brunswick County: $3,152,681
- Buchanan County: $4,079,781
- Buckingham County: $3,330,798
- Buena Vista: $1,258,276
- Campbell County: $10,660,768
- Caroline County: $5,967,971
- Carroll County: $5,786,553
- Charles City County: $1,352,481
- Charlotte County: $2,307,551
- Charlottesville: $19,609,709
- Chesapeake: $76,025,897
- Chesterfield County: $68,527,653
- Christiansburg: $3,115,411
- Clarke County: $2,839,569
- Colonial Heights: $6,010,090
- Covington: $1,075,692
- Craig County: $996,637
- Culpeper County: $10,217,905
- Cumberland County: $1,929,175
- Danville: $29,142,851
- Dickenson County: $2,781,104
- Dinwiddie County: $5,544,337
- Emporia: $1,038,398
- Essex County: $2,127,492
- Fairfax County: $222,894,638
- Fairfax City: $4,665,409
- Falls Church: $2,839,181
- Fauquier County: $13,834,039
- Floyd County: $3,059,059
- Fluvanna County: $5,296,878
- Franklin County: $10,885,502
- Franklin City: $1,547,496
- Frederick County: $17,348,003
- Fredericksburg: $10,782,747
- Galax: $1,232,830
- Giles County: $3,247,664
- Gloucester County: $7,254,411
- Goochland County: $4,613,742
- Grayson County: $3,020,405
- Greene County: $3,849,608
- Greensville County: $2,201,885
- Halifax County: $6,586,814
- Hampton: $48,660,418
- Hanover County: $20,932,282
- Harrisonburg: $23,834,094
- Henrico County: $64,257,518
- Henry County: $9,820,105
- Highland County: $425,382
- Hopewell: $9,998,813
- Isle of Wight County: $7,207,988
- James City County: $14,863,696
- King George County: $5,212,578
- King William County: $3,330,798
- King and Queen County: $1,364,524
- Lancaster County: $2,059,508
- Lee County: $4,549,643
- Leesburg: $5,927,673
- Lexington: $1,446,298
- Loudoun County: $80,324,909
- Louisa County: $7,301,611
- Lunenburg County: $2,368,930
- Lynchburg: $33,328,529
- Madison County: $2,575,794
- Manassas Park: $3,394,897
- Manassas: $7,980,280
- Martinsville: $2,438,467
- Mathews County: $1,715,901
- Mecklenburg County: $5,941,166
- Middlesex County: $2,055,429
- Montgomery County: $19,139,269
- Nelson County: $2,899,977
- New Kent County: $4,485,156
- Newport News: $66,794,246
- Norfolk: $154,141,050
- Northampton County: $2,274,530
- Northumberland County: $2,349,312
- Norton: $773,263
- Nottoway County: $2,958,637
- Orange County: $7,196,722
- Page County: $4,642,683
- Patrick County: $3,420,148
- Petersburg: $20,961,839
- Pittsylvania County: $11,723,057
- Poquoson: $2,383,498
- Portsmouth: $56,842,564
- Powhatan County: $5,759,553
- Prince Edward County: $4,429,021
- Prince George County: $7,449,621
- Prince William County: $91,357,060
- Pulaski County: $6,609,346
- Radford: $8,228,392
- Rappahannock County: $1,431,536
- Richmond County: $1,752,612
- Richmond City: $154,879,828
- Roanoke County: $18,294,526
- Roanoke City: $64,576,671
- Rockbridge County: $4,384,541
- Rockingham County: $15,917,438
- Russell County: $5,164,019
- Salem: $4,914,423
- Scott County: $4,188,943
- Shenandoah County: $8,471,897
- Smyth County: $5,847,349
- Southampton County: $3,424,615
- Spotsylvania County: $26,458,167
- Stafford County: $29,695,536
- Staunton: $12,955,826
- Suffolk: $30,065,296
- Surry County: $1,247,398
- Sussex County: $2,167,505
- Tazewell County: $7,885,103
- Virginia Beach: $136,429,703
- Warren County: $7,801,386
- Washington County: $10,438,365
- Waynesboro: $9,046,603
- Westmoreland County: $3,499,203
- Williamsburg: $2,904,639
- Winchester: $12,337,682
- Wise County: $7,261,210
- Wythe County: $5,571,531
- York County: $13,262,590
- Non-entitlement funds: approximately $633,000,000