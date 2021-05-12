Here’s a breakdown of the $7.2 billion Virginia is set to receive in coronavirus recovery

Over 75 percent of employees who work from home earn over $65,000 per year putting them in the upper 80 percentile ofall employees.

The Treasury Department on Monday launched its $350 billion program to distribute aid to state and local governments, giving the U.S. economy an added boost as President Joe Biden sought to assure the country that stronger growth is coming.

The aid is part of Biden’s larger $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that became law in March. Administration officials said payments could begin to go out in the coming days to eligible governments, allowing state, local, territorial and tribal officials to offset the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came after the government reported Friday that just 266,000 jobs were added in April — a miss that the president felt obligated to address from the White House on Monday.

Out of that $1.9 trillion, Virginia is set to receive $7.2 billion from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, established by the American Rescue Plan.

Here’s a breakdown of how much each locality is slated to get: