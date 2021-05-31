Two years later: These are the 12 victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On May 31, 2019, 12 people were killed inside a city-owned building in Virginia Beach.

All but one of were employees of the city of Virginia Beach.

Laquita C. Brown, of Chesapeake, a right-of-way agent in the city's public works department, had worked for the city for four and a half years.

Tara Welch Gallagher, of Virginia Beach, an engineer in the city's public works department, had worked for the city for six years.

Mary Louise Gayle, of Virginia Beach, a right-of-way agent in the city's public works department, had worked for the city for 24 years.

