In last debate, Terry McAuliffe’s opponents say he won’t inspire

Democratic gubernatorial candidates, from left, Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond; former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas; and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy participate in the last primary debate in Newport News, Va., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Terry McAuliffe’s opponents in the Democratic nomination contest for Virginia governor sought to make the case during a debate Tuesday that he won’t energize voters in November, while the frontrunning former governor focused on his record and GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin.

Democratic voters “need a nominee who will excite and expand” the base, said state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, one of McAuliffe’s four primary opponents. “It’s not enough to give someone something to vote against.”

The televised, hour-long debate at Christopher Newport University in Newport News was the fourth and final one before next week’s primary. Republicans, who will be looking this fall to break a more than decade-long losing streak in statewide elections, picked their nominees for this year’s three statewide races during an unassembled convention in May.

McAuliffe, who is widely seen as the Democratic frontrunner, is seeking another term after holding the office from 2014-2018.

In addition to McClellan, also seeking the nomination are: former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Del. Lee Carter. Each went after McAuliffe directly at various points in the debate.

For his part, McAuliffe avoided attacking his opponents and generally avoided sharp rebuttals to their attacks, instead focusing on his accomplishments while in office, including his record on job creation and his work to revive the Port of Virginia. He promised if elected again to create the nation’s best economy and education system.

He went after Youngkin, a businessman and political newcomer, calling him an “extreme right-wing Republican” and loyalist to former President Donald Trump who would end abortion access and loosen gun laws.

