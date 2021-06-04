Democrats vying to be Virginia’s governor

The Democrats running for governor have five more days to convince voters that they should hold the highest office in Virginia.

Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Civic Leaderships’ latest poll has Terry McAuliffe with a strong 47% lead. He boasts his track record as Governor despite working with a right-wing legislature. With a Democrat majority in the General Assembly, he said this time will be different.

“We’ve had 182,000 Virginians lose their jobs during COVID,” McAuliffe said. “We had 700,000 Virginians without access to healthcare including 100,000 children. We need someone who has the experience, the relationships.”

While the CNU poll shows the other candidates didn’t reach double-digit support, all of them agree on top issues like increasing teacher pay in the Commonwealth. They also want to tackle criminal justice and police reform, boosting broadband and the economy.

“I have a plan to bring 8 billion dollars in revenue into Virginia in the next 10 years, so we can pay for a lot of our ambitious goals that need to happen to improve the lives of everyday Virginians,” Jennifer Carroll Foy said.

Carroll Foy was a state delegate from 2018 until last year, holds a law degree and is a graduate of Virginia Military Institute.

“I am proud to have been part of the most progressive administration in Virginia history,” said Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

Fairfax did not receive Gov. Ralph Northam’s endorsement but believes his work speaks for itself. He’s facing allegations for sexual assault but denies them.