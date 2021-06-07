Battle over removing Robert E. Lee Statue heads to Virginia Supreme Court Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. – The battle over removing the Robert E. Lee Statue in Richmond heads to the Supreme Court of Virginia Tuesday.

The court will hear arguments to decide whether the commonwealth can proceed with taking it down.

A group of Richmond residents sued over Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal to remove the statue. An injunction has kept it standing while the case plays out.

“Virginia is a place that is open, is welcoming, is inclusive and the statue says the wrong message about Virginia. It does not represent who we are today or who we want to be in the future. It is really important that it come down,” Attorney General Mark Herring said.

Herring expects the Supreme Court to announce its decision within the next couple months.