Virginia man gets seven life sentences for teen slayings

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A federal judge has handed down seven life sentences to a Virginia man convicted in the 2015 deaths of three teenagers, one of them a 13-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander at a birthday party.

The Daily Press of Newport News reports 26-year-old Xavier “BJ” Greene of Newport News was convicted nearly two years ago of being one of the four men who showed up outside the birthday party and began firing at people standing outside.

Authorities say the shootings killed a member of a rival gang in addition to the 13-year-old girl. Jurors also convicted Greene of killing 18-year-old Dwayne Leroy Parker one month earlier.