How to make the most of Virginia sales tax holiday

How to get the most out of Virginia's tax free weekend

Virginia’s tax-free weekend is just days away.

The three-day sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 6 at 12:01 a.m. and runs through Sunday at 11:59 p.m. That means you won’t have to pay the sales tax on certain items, but there are restrictions.

Qualified school supplies $20 or less per item, examples include: Binders Bookbags Computer storage media like flash drives Calculators Notepads Musical instruments

Qualified clothing and footwear $100 or less per item, examples include: Diapers Coats and jackets Gloves and mittens Sneakers Uniforms Wedding apparel including veils

Portable generators $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories $60 or less per item

Specified hurricane preparedness items $60 or less per item

Energy star and WaterSense products $2,500 or less per item, examples include: Refrigerators Light bulbs Ceiling fans Faucets Irrigation controllers



For a detailed list of items, click here.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) did a survey and found families with elementary through high school students plan to spend an average of $850 on school items. The total expected for back-to-school spending this fall is a record $37.1 billion.

Whether you plan to shop online or in-store or both the Better Business Bureau said there are ways for you to stay ahead.

Make a list

Shop at home so you won’t buy something you already have or can be used again

Research big ticket items

Look for sales

Shop during the tax holiday

Ask for student discounts and price matching

Consider buying in bulk

Know the return policy and save your reciepts

Shop wisely and safely online

Whether an item qualifies as tax-free for the weekend or not, Julie Wheeler, BBB Serving Western Virginia president and CEO, said retailers will have good deals to go along with the tax holiday.

“A lot of retailers go ahead and give you a sales tax break above those limits they just have to pay the sales tax, they’re just not charging you for it. Again, know who is going to be the most generous,” said Wheeler.