Early in-person voting starts Friday in Virginia

Early in-person voting starts Friday in the Commonwealth. This is the first of a 45-day period where you can cast your ballot in person ahead of Election Day.

If you are showing up to the polls, you should have your ID with you. There is a long list of acceptable identifications on the state’s website, and this year, that list has expanded. Some of these include a driver’s license, military ID, voter confirmation documents or any other government document that has the name and address of the voter.

Andrew Cochran, the Roanoke City Director of General Elections, said he expects voting to be a fairly easy process on Friday.

“You might find it helpful to go online and look at the sample ballot. There are eight different offices on the ballot, so it’s kind of a long ballot this time. We do have two House of Delegate districts in play, the 11th and 17th, so it might be helpful to know what district you are in and who you are voting for,” said Cochran.

Ad

In the Star City, the registrar’s office has already mailed out more than 1,500 ballots.

Here are some dates to keep in mind for the election: