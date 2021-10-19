Parents killed in Virginia buggy crash, 8 kids hurt, police say

FARMVILLE, Va. – A Virginia man died Monday, a day after his wife was killed and their eight children were injured when their Amish horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended, state police said.

The buggy was traveling south on Cumberland Road in Cumberland County before 8 p.m. Sunday with 10 family members on board when it was hit by a southbound Toyota Tundra, police said in a news release. The pickup truck continued, but returned a short time later, police said.

Barbie Esh, 38, of Farmville died at the scene and her husband, John Esh, 39, was taken to a hospital, where he died Monday, police said. Their eight children, aged 9 months to 16 years, were taken to hospitals for treatment for injuries that ranged from minor to serious.

The horse was euthanized due to the extent of its injuries. The buggy was equipped with the required “Slow Moving Vehicle” placard and working headlights and taillights, police said.

The truck driver, a 60-year-old Farmville man, wasn’t injured. Police have said charges are pending.

Two people were seriously injured last week when the buggy they were riding in was struck by a Jeep Cherokee in Richmond County. The Jeep driver wasn’t injured and was charged with reckless driving.