Virginia’s governor race dead even two weeks ahead of election, poll shows

One of the most closely watched races of Decision 2021 is now deadlocked just two weeks ahead of the Nov. 2 election.
According to a Monmouth University poll, Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are tied at 46%.
Experts say the GOP candidate, who had been a few points behind, has been making gains due to recent enthusiasm and a shift in voter priorities—especially when it comes to schools and the pandemic.
According to the university, this is the first time the Republican has held a lead in the poll during this cycle with the Democrat having a 5-point lead of 48% to 43% in September.