Virginia’s governor race dead even two weeks ahead of election, poll shows

In this combination photo, Virginia gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Terry McAuliffe left, and Republican Glenn Youngkin appear during the Virginia FREE leadership luncheon, in McLean, Va., on Sept. 1, 2021. When Donald Trump rallied Republicans this week to vote for Glenn Youngkin for governor in Virginia, the former president called into a rally of diehard supporters. That may be the closest he gets to campaigning in the most closely-watched election of 2021(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

One of the most closely watched races of Decision 2021 is now deadlocked just two weeks ahead of the Nov. 2 election.

According to a Monmouth University poll, Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are tied at 46%.

Experts say the GOP candidate, who had been a few points behind, has been making gains due to recent enthusiasm and a shift in voter priorities—especially when it comes to schools and the pandemic.

According to the university, this is the first time the Republican has held a lead in the poll during this cycle with the Democrat having a 5-point lead of 48% to 43% in September.