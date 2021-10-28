Former Virginia Governor Linwood Holton Jr. dies at 98

Gov. Ronald Reagan of California looks over a button being worn by Gov. Linwood Holton of Virginia while attending the National Governor’s Conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico Sunday, Sept. 12, 1971. The button says, “Virginia is for lovers.”

The 61st governor of the Commonwealth passed away peacefully in his Virginia home on Thursday morning, according to his family.

Linwood Holton, a Southwest Virginia native, served as Republican governor of Virginia from 1970 to 1974. On Nov. 4, 1969, he became the first Republican to be elected as Virginia governor in 100 years.

His children issued a statement regarding his death:

“Our Dad, Linwood Holton, passed away peacefully this morning at the home he shared with our Mom in Kilmarnock, Virginia. He turned 98 last month. “To the world, Governor Linwood Holton is known as a giant of civil rights and change. When others stood in the doorways of schools to block de-segregation, our Dad walked us (and bused us) to integrated schools to show the rest of the world the way of justice. When others balked at tearing down the barriers to employment and opportunities for all Americans, our Dad led the charge in hiring for the Governor’s office a staff that represented all Virginians. In launching a political party that included Main Street business, labor organizations, and African American organizations including the Crusade for Voters, Dad helped break the back of the political machine that had called the shots in Virginia. Dad was all of that and more in his public life. “But to us, he was simply a great Dad – a hero who helped us with our math homework, told us funny stories, and showed us the way to live committed to what is right. A Dad who always helped us see that every day is Opportunity Time – the chance to go make right in the world, for our families, our friends, and our communities. A loving, proud granddad to his 10 grandchildren, and a great friend to so many. “With our mom Jinks, his lifelong partner in all things and wife of 68+ years, Dad touched the lives of so many people. “We will miss Dad terribly but have been deeply blessed by his life.”

The statement was issued through Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, who is Holton’s son-in-law through his daughter Anne.

Kaine issued a statement himself, saying, “He was more than a father-in-law — he was my friend and my public service role model. His courageous efforts to end racial discrimination in Virginia, born out of a deep religious conviction about the equality of all God’s children, made him a moral pillar for so many. Lin and Jinks have been the key inspiration for my wife Anne’s public service career.”

Ad

Though the former governor was born in Big Stone Gap in Wise County, he lived in Roanoke for 20 years while he practiced law.

The former governor has a plaza in downtown Roanoke dedicated to him named Holton Plaza, which is located between Market Square and Elmwood Park. It was dedicated to him in 2017.