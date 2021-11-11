Chronic wasting disease testing is required this Saturday for all deer killed in these 3 NRV counties

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is asking hunters in certain parts of Virginia to help them in their efforts to monitor the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the deer population.

CWD is an incurable disease found in deer, elk, and moose in North America. It is a slow-acting and progressive neurologic disease that ultimately results in death of the animal.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, any deer killed in Floyd, Montgomery or Pulaski counties is required to be brought to a CWD sample station to be tested for CWD.

Any deer, or at minimum the head and at least 4 inches of the neck, killed in those counties must be brought to one of the designated sampling stations listed below:

Floyd County Floyd Express Market – 609 E. Main St., Floyd Willis Village Market - 5602 Floyd Highway S., Willis

Montgomery County Elliston Fire Dept. - 5001 Enterprise Dr., Elliston Office building at 2206 S. Main St., Blacksburg Pilot Mountain Grocery – 4553 Pilot Rd., Pilot Shell Station – 4330 Riner Rd., Riner

Pulaski County Dublin DWR Boat Ramp - 4555 Bear Dr., Dublin New River State Park, Dora Junction – From I-81, take State Route 99 west for 2 miles. Turn right on Xaloy Way and sample station will be on left. New River Valley Fairgrounds - 5581 Fairgrounds Cir., Dublin



The DWR also encourages hunters who are successful on any other day of deer hunting season to also bring it to one of DWR’s voluntary CWD testing sights.

There is no evidence that CWD can be transmitted naturally to humans, pets, or livestock (with the possible exception of pigs); however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends hunters test all deer harvested from known CWD-positive areas, wait until test results are received prior to consuming the meat, and do not consume any meat from animals that test positive for the disease.

More information about CWD and maps of affected states can be found on the DWR website.