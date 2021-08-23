New hunting regulations after chronic wasting disease found in Montgomery County

For the first time this year, there are some new hunting regulations after a trace of chronic wasting disease was found in Montgomery County.

In November, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources discovered a deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

Due to this, the general firearm season increased to now four weeks in Montgomery and Pulaski counties.

There will be voluntary CWD testing sites available throughout hunting season which begins September 4.

“A variety of CWD testing sites set up,” Virginia DWR Wildlife Veterinarian Megan Kirchgessner said. “The hunter just needs to follow directions on the website and at these testing sites. And we will get these deer tested for free and give it back to the hunters.”

Virginia DWR will host a meeting Tuesday night at Blacksburg High School Auditorium from 6 to 8 p.m. You can also join the meeting virtually.

Ad

If you can’t make it Tuesday, below is a list of other scheduled public meetings.