Christmas Town returns at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Christmas Town is back at Busch Gardens Williamsburg with fan-favorite Christmas Town classics and new performances and activities.

Busch Gardens transforms its theme park every year into a holiday wonderland with one of the largest light displays in North America.

Christmas Town opens Friday and will run on select dates through January 2, 2022.

The theme park has fun for the whole family with over 20 rides and rollercoasters, festive treats, and holiday shopping.

New activities and performances coming to the theme park for Christmas Town include:

Celtic Fyre: A Christmas Celebration: This show celebrates Irish culture with step dancing at Abbey Stone Theatre and includes an encore performance.

Up on the Haus Top: Warm up with modern-day Christmas classics in a festive performance in Das Festhaus.

Unto Us: A choral performance of the first Christmas takes place in the open-air Il Teatro di San Marco Theatre.

Holiday Scavenger Hunt presented by Coca-Cola: Spot the special holiday ornaments around the park and you could receive a Coca-Cola prize while supplies last.

North Pole Nightcap Bar: An all-new bar featuring specialty holiday cocktails.

Classic Christmas Town attractions returning include Santa’s Workshop, the Christmas Town Express, and ‘Twas that Night ice skating show. Other popular activities returning include:

Elmo’s Christmas Wish: Join Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover, and Zoe as they help Elmo find his Christmas wish! The performance is at the Sesame Street Forest of Fun outdoor stage.

O’Tannenbaum: A Christmas light show in front of Festhaus.

Scrooge No More: The ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future will be swept away at the Globe Theatre

Holiday Flavors to Savor: Find the tastes of the season throughout the park with the return of fan-favorite beverages, including the decadent Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate and the extra-jolly After Dinner Mint Hot Chocolate. The Christmas Turkey Dinner also returns to the Festhaus.

Tickets are on sale now on the Busch Gardens website. For more information about Christmas Town, click here.