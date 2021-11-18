JMU takes to the sky with first high altitude balloon test

The JMU DukeSAT team took its first steps towards space this month with the launch of the first of several planned high altitude balloon tests.

The balloon launched on Sunday, Nov. 7., rising to an altitude of over 60,000 feet, and had a total flight time of three hours.

The JMU DukeSAT team behind the launch is made up of past and present JMU students, faculty members, and members of Staunton and Harrisonburg ham radio operator clubs.

With the MESHSat project, JMU DukeSAT team hopes to develop and test a mesh network, or wireless internet, in space using small satellites.

The “Hi-SAT One” flight is the first step in the process to show the team’s ability to launch, track, document and recover a payload. The next stage in the process will involve launches of balloons with networking hardware.

