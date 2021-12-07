From Apple products to diamonds, here’s what you can bid on during this year’s VA Money Search auction

Various items available during the VA Treasury Unclaimed Property Auction

Virginia Money Search is holding its annual VA Treasury Unclaimed Property Auction just in time for your holiday shopping.

The auction has more than 2,000 items including Xboxes, Beats Pill speakers, electric guitars, trading cards, TVs, and more.

You click here to see and bid on all available items.

If you’re near Richmond, you can inspect the items in person at 101 N 14th Street until 5 p.m.

All bidding is done online and the deadline to get your bids in for the items up for auction is tonight, December 7, at 7 p.m.

Here are some important things to keep in mind before you place any bids:

All items included in this auction shall be sold ‘’As-Is / Where-Is, with all faults, known and unknown’

All items have a scheduled removal time, and you must be able to pick up your items during the scheduled time. Any bidder who desires to have their items shipped MUST contact a shipper directly to make arrangements in advance of the scheduled removal time.

Payment will be collected at time of Pickup. Terms of payment are Bid Price + Buyer’s Premium (see below) = Subtotal + Applicable 6.0% Sales Tax = Total Purchase Price.

Credit Card (MasterCard, VISA, Discover, AmericanExpress): Bid Price + 18% Buyer’s Premium = Subtotal + 6.0% VA Sales Tax

Cash or Certified Funds (Valid Cashier’s Checks): Bid Price + 15% Buyer’s Premium = Subtotal + 6.0% VA Sales Tax

Checks: Bid Price + 15% Buyer’s Premium = Subtotal + 6.0% VA Sales Tax, & ONLY with Bank Letter of Guarantee. Bank Letters must be received by 5:00pm Monday December 6, 2021 and are subject to pre-verification and approval.



If you miss the deadline to bid on auction items, you still have a chance to reconnect with your own unclaimed property.

One in four Virginians has unclaimed property and 10 News is partnering with the Virginia Department of Treasury Unclaimed Property division to help you ‘Find Your Money’.

To find out if you have unclaimed property, you can call on Thursday, December 9, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or on the following day from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The toll-free number to call is 1-833-302-0704.

The toll-free number to call will be on 10 News when phone lines open and you can always go here to check via the Virginia Department of Treasury’s website