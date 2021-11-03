10 News is helping you Find Your Money

10 News is working to help you make ends meet.

There’s $2 billion worth of unclaimed property in Virginia, and chances are some of it belongs to you. One in four Virginians has unclaimed property.

10 News is once again partnering with the Virginia Department of Treasury Unclaimed Property division to reconnect you with your unclaimed property.

You can call on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or on Friday from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Since the 10 News team began this initiative, we’ve now found our viewers more than $1 million.

This money can come from forgotten accounts, life insurance policies, uncashed payroll or refund checks, unclaimed stocks and dividends or tangible items from safe deposit boxes.

The toll-free number to call is 1-833-302-0704. If you’re having trouble getting through the phone line, you can always go here.