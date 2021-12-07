Virginia Department of Health won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines in public schools following petition

The Virginia Department of Health said Monday that it will not impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in schools.

Back in September, a Virginia mom, Kristen Calleja, filed a petition asking VDH officials to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for eligible students and staff in public schools across the Commonwealth. The petition received 15,308 comments: 14,301 were against, 847 were for, and 16 were labeled irrelevant.

Despite the big push, VDH made a response to the petition, saying that the agency “does not have clear statutory authority” to mandate the vaccine for employees.

However, the department does have the ability to add a new vaccine requirement for students but said federal health agencies haven’t added the COVID-19 vaccine to its childhood immunization schedule.

It’s unclear if anything will transpire from the failed petition, but Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has publicly opposed mandating the shot during his campaign.

In a one-on-one interview, Youngkin told 10 News, “I encourage people to get the vaccine, but I respect your decision to make that decision and so this is a big difference.”

Below is VDH's full response to the petition: