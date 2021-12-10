Virginia House passes bill named after physician who died by suicide while working on pandemic front lines

CHARLOTESVILLE, Va. – The Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act, which would help doctors, nurses, and aids, has been passed by the House of Representatives.

The act is named after Lorna Breen, a former physician from Charlottesville, who passed away by suicide while working on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.

Breens’ brother, Corey Feist, is the President and Co-Founder of Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation, which has been working to get the bill passed for the last year and a half.

Feist told NBC29, “Prior to the pandemic, the healthcare workforce was significantly burnt out, and in fact, going into the pandemic people across the industry were talking about healthcare burnout as the number one issue for the year.”

He said that even before the pandemic, the trauma and depression associated with the healthcare field created suicide rates twice the national average.

The goal of the Lorna Breen Act is to provide grants to reduce and prevent suicide and burnout, as well as fund mental and behavioral health treatment.

“From the earliest days of the pandemic, she — along with thousands of dedicated healthcare professionals across our country — worked tirelessly to treat patients from overcrowded waiting rooms. The paralyzing pressures these heroes face day in and day out have been greatly exacerbated by a global pandemic. The Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act would not only get much-needed help to our doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals, but it would encourage them to seek support and treatment when they need it. These heroes have been on the front lines of this pandemic for nearly two years, and I am proud to see so many of my colleagues understand that we must do what we can to protect those who work so selflessly to protesct us.” Representative Abigail Spanberger, who backed the bill, in a statement to NBC29

If the bill is approved, the first healthcare workers to receive grants would be those who work, or have worked, in current or past COVID-19 hotspots.

The bill was passed by the Senate in August, but must be approved again after a small change. If approved, it will be sent to President Biden’s desk to be signed.