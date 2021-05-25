Bill named to remember Charlottesville doctor advances in the Senate

A bill aiming to provide mental health resources for front line workers is one step closer to being signed into law.

ROANOKE, Va. – A bill aiming to provide mental health resources for front line workers is one step closer to being signed into law.

Wednesday, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee voting in favor of the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act.

The bill was named in honor of Breen who took her own life last year in Charlottesville after struggling with mental health issues stemming from the pandemic. If passed, the legislation would promote educational training on mental health and best practices to prevent suicide.

“In the relentless life and death struggle against disease, unlike anything we have seen in a century, it is more important than ever, we addressed the trauma or health care workers have been through,” Senator Patty Murray said.

The bill is being sponsored by Senator Tim Kaine and will now move forward to be considered on the Senate floor.