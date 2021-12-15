Activists push Virginia legislators to pass Build Back Better plan

The clock is ticking to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation by the end of the year.

ROANOKE, Va. – The clock is ticking to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation by the end of the year.

“There is an urgency about getting this deal done,” said Alexsis Rodgers with Care in Action.

Here in the Commonwealth local groups and organizations are putting pressure on Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine to take the lead and get the legislation passed.

“We know that cash matters and putting money back into the pockets of families as really helps them this past year,” said Ashley Kenneth with The Commonwealth Institute.

One of the biggest concerns if the bill doesn’t pass is the ongoing update to the child tax credit program, something people across our region depend on, according to Total Action for Progress (TAP).

“For households who have limited income throughout the year—although typically they may receive a large refund—this advance payment allows them to have extra money to help with food and parental payments, to just help with getting their kids ready to go back to school,” said TAP Assistant Director of Financial Services Teffany Henderson.

Kaine said he will do everything he can to prevent Virginia families from being impacted.

“I’m strongly in favor of doing what we can to make sure come January 15th we’re not leaving these families high and dry,” Kaine said.

According to NBC news, without enough support, the Senate is planning on pushing back the vote to pass the plan until next year. If the plan doesn’t pass by year’s end, thousands of children in Virginia could miss out on extended relief and benefits.