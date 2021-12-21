UVA requiring students, faculty and staff to get COVID-19 booster for the spring semester

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia is changing its vaccination policies ahead of the spring semester.

Officials announced Tuesday that all students, faculty and staff are required to get the COVID-19 booster in order to study, live or work on campus grounds in the spring semester.

The announcement was made “after careful consideration of current and projected public health conditions, including the progression of the new omicron variant.”

UVA students attending in the spring semester must upload proof of an approved booster shot to HealthyHoos no later than Feb. 1, 2022. Faculty and staff must also upload proof of an approved booster shot through Workday by that same date.

However, those who aren’t eligible to receive their booster by that date must submit proof of their booster no later than 30 days following their first day of eligibility.

The requirement applies to the entire university, including UVA Health.

10 News reached out to Virginia Tech to see what officials plan to do ahead of the spring semester. A spokesperson told us that they are considering a booster requirement but have not made that decision yet.