Virginia receives millions to address opioid epidemic

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia is getting millions of dollars to help fight the opioid epidemic.

The Commonwealth is getting more than $11 million from a multi-state settlement with McKinsey and Company for its role in the opioid crisis.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says while the money will never return the lives lost of those struggling with addiction, it will help those who face similar struggles.

“It is important that we put as many resources as we can into prevention, treatment and recovery to help address this crisis and help those who are really struggling,” Herring said.

The opioid abatement authority was created earlier this year by legislation from herring. It will ensure that funds secured through ongoing opioid suits are used to address the crisis in Virginia.