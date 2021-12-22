40º
wsls logo

Virginia

Virginia receives millions to address opioid epidemic

The money is coming from a multi-state settlement

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Tags: Virginia, Mark Herring, Opioids
Virginia is getting millions of dollars to help fight the opioid epidemic.

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia is getting millions of dollars to help fight the opioid epidemic.

The Commonwealth is getting more than $11 million from a multi-state settlement with McKinsey and Company for its role in the opioid crisis.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says while the money will never return the lives lost of those struggling with addiction, it will help those who face similar struggles.

“It is important that we put as many resources as we can into prevention, treatment and recovery to help address this crisis and help those who are really struggling,” Herring said.

The opioid abatement authority was created earlier this year by legislation from herring. It will ensure that funds secured through ongoing opioid suits are used to address the crisis in Virginia.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Annie Schroeder joined the 10 News team as a reporter in June 2020 and is no stranger to Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter