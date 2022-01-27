Busch Gardens’ new roller coaster featuring a 95° drop set to open this March

Pantheon at Busch Gardens Williamsburg ahead of its debut in March 2022.

Ahead of the summer season, a new roller coaster is coming to Busch Gardens.

This March, Pantheon, described as “the world’s fastest multi-launch coaster,” will be opening at the Williamsburg amusement park.

The coaster’s theme revolves around Roman gods as the speed and strength of the ride is meant to encompass that of gods such as Pluto, Mercury, Jupiter, Minerva, and Neptune.

Standing at 180 feet tall, the steel coaster features over 3,300 feet of track, a 95° drop, four launches, five air-time hills, and two inversions.

The ride also travels at 73 miles per hour, which beats out many of the park’s other high-speed rides like Tempesto, which hits speeds of 63 mph.

Adrenaline junkies should have no trouble finding the thrill they seek with this addition to the park.

Members of Busch Gardens will be able to try out the attraction starting on March 4; however, other visitors will have to wait until the coaster opens to all on March 25.

Ad

Pantheon is not the only attraction arriving in Williamsburg this year. Water Country USA will also be debuting a new immersive ride experience, Aquazoid Aped, this May. The ride will feature special effects, intense music, and energetic lighting sequences.

Pantheon will be the eighth roller coaster at Busch Gardens.