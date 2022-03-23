Gov. Youngkin calling General Assembly back to Richmond for a special session

Virginia’s lawmakers are being called back to Richmond by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
On Wednesday, the governor issued a proclamation summoning the members of the Virginia General Assembly to a Special Session beginning on April 4.
In the announcement of the proclamation, the governor released this statement:
“Today I am calling back lawmakers to Richmond to finish their work. Between high gas prices and rising inflation, Virginians are more squeezed than ever and the General Assembly can deliver much needed tax relief to struggling Virginia families. Together, we can produce the biggest tax cut in the history of the Commonwealth at a time when Virginians need it the most and also make record investments in our education, law enforcement and behavioral health system, among other important priorities. Let’s get back to work.”Gov. Glenn Youngkin
The goal of the special session is to complete the 2023-2024 biennial budget.