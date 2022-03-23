Gov. Youngkin calling General Assembly back to Richmond for a special session

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a news conference about an executive order establishing K through 12 lab schools at the Capitol Thursday Jan. 27, 2022, in Richmond, Va. A judge on Friday, Feb. 4, temporarily halted an executive order by Republican Gov. Youngkin that allowed parents to opt out of school mask mandates for their children. The temporary restraining order means that mask mandates put in place by school boards may remain, at least for now. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Virginia’s lawmakers are being called back to Richmond by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

On Wednesday, the governor issued a proclamation summoning the members of the Virginia General Assembly to a Special Session beginning on April 4.

In the announcement of the proclamation, the governor released this statement:

“Today I am calling back lawmakers to Richmond to finish their work. Between high gas prices and rising inflation, Virginians are more squeezed than ever and the General Assembly can deliver much needed tax relief to struggling Virginia families. Together, we can produce the biggest tax cut in the history of the Commonwealth at a time when Virginians need it the most and also make record investments in our education, law enforcement and behavioral health system, among other important priorities. Let’s get back to work.” Gov. Glenn Youngkin

The goal of the special session is to complete the 2023-2024 biennial budget.