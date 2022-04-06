Amtrak offering $10 train tickets for travel within Virginia for limited time only

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking to get away for spring break? Amtrak is now offering fares at $10 for travel within Virginia on the Northeast Regional.

Customers can take advantage of the deal from April 5 to April 9 and tickets can be used for travel between April 7 and May 26.

The sale will only be available on the Northeast Regional, for travel in Coach and for one-way travel. This discount will not be available on blackout dates.

To book your trip, click here or enter code V116 when making a reservation on the Amtrak app.

Customers must make reservations at least two days prior to departure.

You cannot combine this sale with other discount offers.