Virginia War Memorial seeks entries for Veteran’s Day Student Essay Contest

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia War Memorial is seeking entries for the 2022 Veteran’s Day Student Essay Contest.

All Virginia middle and high school age public, private, and homeschooled students can apply.

This year’s topic is “A Virginian who served in the United States military during the Vietnam War who inspires you.”

Students can choose someone in their family, their community or a famous person who served in any branch.

Essays should be 500-750 words in length and should include interviews and primary sources, when possible.

Two students will be chosen as winners of the contest and will receive a prize package from the Virginia War Memorial Foundation. Each of their designated teachers will receive a $100 gift card for classroom supplies.

Winners will also be invited to read their essays aloud in Richmond at the Commonwealth’s Veteran’s Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11.

The contest deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Rules, guidelines and more information can be found at https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/essay/ or you can contact Virginia War Memorial Assistant Education Director Crystal Coon at crystal.coon@dvs.virginia.gov.