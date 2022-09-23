Travel and security technology company to bring more than 200 new jobs to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – More than 200 new jobs are coming to the Commonwealth thanks to Pangiam, a travel and security technology company.
On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the company would be investing $3.1 million to establish its global headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax County.
Pangiam, which was founded by a team of senior customs and security professionals, has been recognized as a top provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications and data-driven digital identity solutions to customers throughout the world, according to a press release.
The operation is slated to create 201 jobs in the next three years.
“When innovative companies like Pangiam establish their headquarters in the Commonwealth, it strengthens our position as a leader in the technology sector and reinforces Northern Virginia’s reputation as an epicenter with the security industry. Pangiam will benefit from Fairfax County’s proximity to its target customers and an outstanding tech workforce that makes this region one of the most desirable locations for IT businesses worldwide.”Gov. Glenn Youngkin