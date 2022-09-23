Travel and security technology company to bring more than 200 new jobs to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – More than 200 new jobs are coming to the Commonwealth thanks to Pangiam, a travel and security technology company.

On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the company would be investing $3.1 million to establish its global headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax County.

Pangiam, which was founded by a team of senior customs and security professionals, has been recognized as a top provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications and data-driven digital identity solutions to customers throughout the world, according to a press release.

The operation is slated to create 201 jobs in the next three years.